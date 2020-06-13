/
westlake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Westlake, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
703 Patin Rd
703 Patin Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
Cozy one bedroom one bath apartment located in Westlake. Apartment comes with plenty of living space and an outside patio that over looks the Calcasieu river.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
513 Magnolia St
513 Magnolia Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home is located near shopping centers and I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
804 Lee Street
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4510 Common Street
4510 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Commons at McNeese - Property Id: 177512 Great newly refurbished apartments 1 block from McNeese University in Lake Charles. Pool, laundry, and dog park on-site. For information please call 337-480-1234. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tulane St
1301 Tulane Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Cute Lake Charles cottage featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, central air/heat, and washer/dryer connections. Home sits on a large lot. Call our office for more information (337) 436-RENT(7368).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2117 13th Street
2117 13th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready 3/1 in Oak Park. This adorable home has been freshly painted, kitchen renovated and new flooring added. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove. There is an outside laundry (dryer included). Storage shed not included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
239 North Perkins Ferr
239 North Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths set up in quiet Pin Oak Community. Asphalt roads and covered parking. Quiet and close to everything. 15 mins to industry 1 min to Moss Bluff. Washing and Dryer hook up in the unit. all bills paid for 1100.00iP
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Westlake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Westlake area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westlake from include Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, Orange, and Groves.