Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Carlyss, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4121 Ridgecrest St
4121 Ridgecrest Street, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Sulphur/Carlyss area! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features central air/heat, new flooring, carport, large yard, and is close to industries.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
336 Paisley Pkwy
336 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Carlyss Place - Sulphur area 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home with granite countertops, custom cabinets and open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
161 E Dave Dugas Rd
161 East Dave Dugas Road, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this darling three bedroom two bath home has a large front porch. It sits on a large lot and has an outside storage shed. It is close to refineries and Hackberry.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3076 sqft
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Invader St
1013 Invader Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
Sulphur 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Industries & Interstate 10. Home has fresh paint, and flooring, kitchen with appliances, large breezeway between 2 car garage with washer/dryer connections. Situated on a large lot.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2105 Olene Dr
2105 Olene Drive, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
Three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home comes with covered parking and it is minutes away from shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1516 Quince St
1516 Quince Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1589 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home located in Sulphur. Home has a separate office area, large laundry and walk in pantry. There is a bonus room that leads to the fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
529 Parish Rd.
529 W Parish Road, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1721 sqft
This great family home sits in an established neighborhood and features a big open living and dining room blending into the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 McArthur St
821 Mc Arthur Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Adorable Sulphur 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage! Newly remodeled kitchen features nice appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), central air/heat, large yard, and detached garage with laundry connections.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
809 Shasta Dr
809 Shasta Drive, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3/2 Single family home in Sulphur. Has large yard, stove, frig, dishwasher, central ac and heat. Quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Fairview Ave
218 Fairview Ave, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Two bedroom two bath tri-plex in Sulphur. Home is conveniently located near I-10 and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
220 W Thomas St
220 W Thomas St, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Sulphur for rent. Pets 30lbs are less allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, plus an additional $10/month on rent. Click the link for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2510 sqft
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
44 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Carlyss rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
Some of the colleges located in the Carlyss area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carlyss from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange.