Bastrop County, TX
598 Cardinal Dr #A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

598 Cardinal Dr #A

598 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

598 Cardinal Drive, Bastrop County, TX 78659

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Great 2 bedroom with Water/Lawn included in Rent - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - Older mobile home that has had some updates on the inside. All electric HVAC system is new, and an on demand hot water heater. Very clean interior with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Water included up to $50 and lawn care included. Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee.

Single pet due to no complete fenced yard.

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR® License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR® -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE2444494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

