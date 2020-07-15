598 Cardinal Dr #A

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Great 2 bedroom with Water/Lawn included in Rent - APPOINTMENT NECESSARY TO SEE - Older mobile home that has had some updates on the inside. All electric HVAC system is new, and an on demand hot water heater. Very clean interior with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Open living, dining and kitchen area. Water included up to $50 and lawn care included. Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee.



Single pet due to no complete fenced yard.



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



