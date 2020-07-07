All apartments in Aubrey
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

740 Countryside Drive

740 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

740 Countryside Drive, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WOW, MUST SEE THIS TO BELIEVE IT!! REDUCED AND MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a Study! Large kitchen is open to the living room w WBFP and breakfast room with french doors open to the study. Split bedroom arrangement makes it a nice family floor plan for added privacy. The large back yard w a large deck is ready for entertaining your family and friends with plenty of room for your dog to play too! Convenient to stores, restaurants, schools and the 380 corridor! Applicants 18+ to complete application and pay $60 app fee, provide color copy of DL's, 2 months paystubs and current rental reference name and #. Have pets pre-approved in advance, NO Aggressive breeds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Countryside Drive have any available units?
740 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 740 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 740 Countryside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
740 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Countryside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 740 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 740 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 740 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 740 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 740 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 740 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Countryside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

