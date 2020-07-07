740 Countryside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WOW, MUST SEE THIS TO BELIEVE IT!! REDUCED AND MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a Study! Large kitchen is open to the living room w WBFP and breakfast room with french doors open to the study. Split bedroom arrangement makes it a nice family floor plan for added privacy. The large back yard w a large deck is ready for entertaining your family and friends with plenty of room for your dog to play too! Convenient to stores, restaurants, schools and the 380 corridor! Applicants 18+ to complete application and pay $60 app fee, provide color copy of DL's, 2 months paystubs and current rental reference name and #. Have pets pre-approved in advance, NO Aggressive breeds!