Last updated June 13 2019 at 5:38 PM

701 W Sherman Drive

701 West Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 West Sherman Drive, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bring your horses! 4 acres for horses to roam, fully fenced. Aubrey ISD! 3+ BR-2 Ba house 2 living areas. Home completely redone throughout- Granite, wood floors, walk in closets, new lighting, shiplap, clawfoot tub, steam shower, sliding barn doors. French doors off of kitchen open up to pasture view! Extra storage building, stalls for horses, one turn out. Watch them graze from the back deck. Walk to Aubrey Middle School or Aubrey's main street to shop or grab a bite to eat. Great location with two car garage and two buildings to accommodate horses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W Sherman Drive have any available units?
701 W Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 701 W Sherman Drive have?
Some of 701 W Sherman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 W Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 W Sherman Drive offers parking.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 W Sherman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 W Sherman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

