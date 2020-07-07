701 W Sherman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bring your horses! 4 acres for horses to roam, fully fenced. Aubrey ISD! 3+ BR-2 Ba house 2 living areas. Home completely redone throughout- Granite, wood floors, walk in closets, new lighting, shiplap, clawfoot tub, steam shower, sliding barn doors. French doors off of kitchen open up to pasture view! Extra storage building, stalls for horses, one turn out. Watch them graze from the back deck. Walk to Aubrey Middle School or Aubrey's main street to shop or grab a bite to eat. Great location with two car garage and two buildings to accommodate horses.