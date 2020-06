Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Available start showing Feb 3* Available for rent March 1st 2020!Great Location in Aubrey ISD!!Lots of Updates! Close to all Schools and just off Hwy 377 in town in Aubrey* Brick 3*2*2 on large cul de sac Lot*Large covered Back Porch w wood Privacy Fence*Bamboo Wood flooring in Main Areas*Split Bedrooms*Double walk in Closets in master*Ready for Move in!!