Remington Meadows
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

Remington Meadows

903 Ashford Ln · (602) 833-1752
Location

903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A2-1

$759

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

A2R-1

$789

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

A1-1

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

BR-1

$1,029

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

B1-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

B1R-1

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

3 Bedrooms

B2R3-1

$1,379

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Remington Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Come home to your perfect apartment at The 903 in Arlington, Texas. Our quaint community is situated north of Highway 30 and just south of NE Green Oaks Blvd. We are nestled between Chester Ditto Golf Course and Crystal Canyon Natural Area. In addition to beautiful surroundings, our location places you just minutes from abundant shopping, dining venues and entertainment such as Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys, and the new Texas Live. Discover the lifestyle that's waiting for you.

The 903 offers six charming one and two bedroom floor plans with great amenities. Our apartments for rent feature newly upgraded flooring, cabinetry, and appliances. Relax in your new living room and enjoy the entertainment center and fireplace for cozy evenings. Chores will be a breeze with full-size washer and dryer connections. We are a pet-friendly community as we understand pets are family too.

Great apartment living extends beyond your front door. Unwind with a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool or catch some daytime sun rays on the pool deck. The clubhouse offers a friendly, casual atmosphere perfect after a hectic day. We provide more than a place to live, we offer a lifestyle. Designed with your comfort in mind, our apartment homes will fit all your needs. Visit today and see what makes The 903 apartments the best-kept secret in Arlington, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval Breed restrictions apply. Maximum adult weight is 75 pounds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: Parking Permit Required, Assigned Covered Parking: $20.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Remington Meadows have any available units?
Remington Meadows offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $759, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,029, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,379. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Remington Meadows have?
Some of Remington Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Remington Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Remington Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Remington Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Remington Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Remington Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Remington Meadows offers parking.
Does Remington Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Remington Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Remington Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Remington Meadows has a pool.
Does Remington Meadows have accessible units?
No, Remington Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Remington Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Remington Meadows has units with dishwashers.
