Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park parking pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving tennis court

Welcome to Crossroads at Arlington Apartments, currently offering charming and stylish, renovated apartments in Arlington, TX. This beautiful community has one and two bedroom apartment homes currently available for you. The community, near Arlington's Entertainment District, is beautifully landscaped and has equipped apartment homes that have all the conveniences you want. You can prepare delicious meals in kitchens equipped with efficient appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers. The kitchen in many floor plans additionally features an attractive backsplash and matching appliances in a sleek black finish. The bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets, and select models include a quaint wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Each apartment has connections for your personal washer and dryer. At the end of the day, you can take a break on your personal balcony or patio, overlooking the beautiful community. Your pets will love it too; after all, we are a pet-friendly ...