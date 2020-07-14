All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:45 AM

Crossroads at Arlington

903 Road To Six Flags W · (817) 952-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX 76012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3728 · Avail. Sep 18

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 3623 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 3626 · Avail. Aug 26

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3823 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 4426 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 3123 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads at Arlington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
tennis court
Welcome to Crossroads at Arlington Apartments, currently offering charming and stylish, renovated apartments in Arlington, TX. This beautiful community has one and two bedroom apartment homes currently available for you. The community, near Arlington's Entertainment District, is beautifully landscaped and has equipped apartment homes that have all the conveniences you want. You can prepare delicious meals in kitchens equipped with efficient appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers. The kitchen in many floor plans additionally features an attractive backsplash and matching appliances in a sleek black finish. The bedrooms feature spacious walk-in closets, and select models include a quaint wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Each apartment has connections for your personal washer and dryer. At the end of the day, you can take a break on your personal balcony or patio, overlooking the beautiful community. Your pets will love it too; after all, we are a pet-friendly ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $6/month, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the office for additional information.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony storage closet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossroads at Arlington have any available units?
Crossroads at Arlington has 20 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossroads at Arlington have?
Some of Crossroads at Arlington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads at Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads at Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossroads at Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads at Arlington is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads at Arlington offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads at Arlington offers parking.
Does Crossroads at Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossroads at Arlington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads at Arlington have a pool?
Yes, Crossroads at Arlington has a pool.
Does Crossroads at Arlington have accessible units?
No, Crossroads at Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does Crossroads at Arlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossroads at Arlington has units with dishwashers.
