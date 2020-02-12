All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 937 W Embercrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
937 W Embercrest Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:10 PM

937 W Embercrest Drive

937 West Embercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

937 West Embercrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. 937 W Embercrest Dr, Arlington, TX is a single family home that contains 1,694 sq ft and was built in 1982. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 W Embercrest Drive have any available units?
937 W Embercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 W Embercrest Drive have?
Some of 937 W Embercrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 W Embercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
937 W Embercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 W Embercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 937 W Embercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 937 W Embercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 937 W Embercrest Drive offers parking.
Does 937 W Embercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 W Embercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 W Embercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 937 W Embercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 937 W Embercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 937 W Embercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 937 W Embercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 W Embercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center