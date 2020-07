Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage oven

Easy access to Fort Worth and Dallas from the lovely home on corner lot with mature trees, hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, large den open to kitchen. Sun room off back patio leads to deck and fenced yard. 1 car attached garage with 2 car detached garage with workshop.