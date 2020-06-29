All apartments in Arlington
920 Tennis Villa Drive
920 Tennis Villa Drive

920 Tennis Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Tennis Villa Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
tennis court
Beautiful one story home! No carpet and has all appliances. This home has tons of natural light and a wonderful backyard for your kiddos to play. Minutes from I20 and Arlington Highlands and Parks Mall. This home will not last long come and see it before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have any available units?
920 Tennis Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have?
Some of 920 Tennis Villa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Tennis Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Tennis Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Tennis Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Tennis Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Tennis Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Tennis Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Tennis Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.

