Beautiful one story home! No carpet and has all appliances. This home has tons of natural light and a wonderful backyard for your kiddos to play. Minutes from I20 and Arlington Highlands and Parks Mall. This home will not last long come and see it before it's gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 920 Tennis Villa Drive have?
Some of 920 Tennis Villa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
