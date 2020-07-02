917 Blossomwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1917 sq. ft., 1 story home in Arlington, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Over sized island kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space and breakfast area. Formal dining/living areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large master suite with luxurious tub, separate walk in shower and dual sinks! Beautiful outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.