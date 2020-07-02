All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 917 Blossomwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
917 Blossomwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 Blossomwood Court

917 Blossomwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

917 Blossomwood Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1917 sq. ft., 1 story home in Arlington, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Over sized island kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space and breakfast area. Formal dining/living areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Large master suite with luxurious tub, separate walk in shower and dual sinks! Beautiful outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Blossomwood Court have any available units?
917 Blossomwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 917 Blossomwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
917 Blossomwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Blossomwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Blossomwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court offer parking?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court have a pool?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court have accessible units?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Blossomwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Blossomwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center