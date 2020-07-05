All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

9121 Water Oak Drive

9121 Water Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9121 Water Oak Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful updated house with nearly 4000 square feet of living space. All new appliances and flooring with updated hardware. Master bedroom on first floor with two closets , garden tub and separate shower . Open concept kitchen, formal dinning and large eat in kitchen area. Upstairs is a large game , with a big media room for those who like to entertain this is the house for you. Three bedrooms up stairs with roomy walk in closets. Community pool and play ground in walking distance just a few house's down. Located within minutes to highway 360 and I-20. A must see house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Water Oak Drive have any available units?
9121 Water Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Water Oak Drive have?
Some of 9121 Water Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Water Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Water Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Water Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Water Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9121 Water Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Water Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Water Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Water Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Water Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9121 Water Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 9121 Water Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Water Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Water Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Water Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

