9121 Water Oak Drive

Beautiful updated house with nearly 4000 square feet of living space. All new appliances and flooring with updated hardware. Master bedroom on first floor with two closets , garden tub and separate shower . Open concept kitchen, formal dinning and large eat in kitchen area. Upstairs is a large game , with a big media room for those who like to entertain this is the house for you. Three bedrooms up stairs with roomy walk in closets. Community pool and play ground in walking distance just a few house's down. Located within minutes to highway 360 and I-20. A must see house.