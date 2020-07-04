All apartments in Arlington
9120 Water Oak Drive
9120 Water Oak Drive

Location

9120 Water Oak Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lovely open concept living with over 3000 square feet. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home includes formal living and dinning. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus living area and a media room. Master suite is downstairs and has a garden tub, walk in closet and double vanities. Arches through out home and vaulted ceiling add some designer flare. This is a pet friendly property!

Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Water Oak Drive have any available units?
9120 Water Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 Water Oak Drive have?
Some of 9120 Water Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 Water Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Water Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Water Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9120 Water Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9120 Water Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 9120 Water Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9120 Water Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 Water Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Water Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 9120 Water Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Water Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9120 Water Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Water Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9120 Water Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

