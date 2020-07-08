All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 9114 Lockhart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
9114 Lockhart Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:09 PM

9114 Lockhart Drive

9114 Lockhart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9114 Lockhart Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Large nice fresh painted house is in Southwind Community and Mansfield ISD! Formal living, dining and family room with luxury laminate wood floors. Eat in kitchen with 2 pantries. Gameroom and all beds upstairs with newer carpets. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Other 2 bedrooms with walk in closet also big enough for a king bed. Large washer room, walk-in linen closet. All beds with ceiling fans. All windows with 2 inches blinds, many closets to store the stuff. Fenced yard, security system and 2 car garage with garage opener.
Move-in ready. Individual pet deposit $300 refundable and monthly pet fee accordingly. Small dog preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Lockhart Drive have any available units?
9114 Lockhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 Lockhart Drive have?
Some of 9114 Lockhart Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 Lockhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Lockhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Lockhart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9114 Lockhart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9114 Lockhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9114 Lockhart Drive offers parking.
Does 9114 Lockhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 Lockhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Lockhart Drive have a pool?
No, 9114 Lockhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9114 Lockhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 9114 Lockhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Lockhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9114 Lockhart Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center