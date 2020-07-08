9114 Lockhart Drive

Amenities
Large nice fresh painted house is in Southwind Community and Mansfield ISD! Formal living, dining and family room with luxury laminate wood floors. Eat in kitchen with 2 pantries. Gameroom and all beds upstairs with newer carpets. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Other 2 bedrooms with walk in closet also big enough for a king bed. Large washer room, walk-in linen closet. All beds with ceiling fans. All windows with 2 inches blinds, many closets to store the stuff. Fenced yard, security system and 2 car garage with garage opener.
Move-in ready. Individual pet deposit $300 refundable and monthly pet fee accordingly. Small dog preferred.