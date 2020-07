Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

FANTASTIC 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH IN MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT! ONE BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR AND ADDITIONAL STUDY OR DEN. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING ROOM LOVELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF LIGHT! 2 LARGE LIVING SPACES, ONE ON BOTH FLOORS! HUGE MASTER AND MEDIA ROOM! COVERED PATIO AND PORCH IN FRONT AND BACK. MOVE IN READY, MUST SEE!