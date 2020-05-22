907 Tennis Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Gorgeous 2 story, 3 bed, 2.1 bath home located in a great neighborhood in Arlington!. Beautiful wood floors and fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with granite counter tops! Big master suite with shower and tub in the attached bathroom.Large yard with covered patio area, perfect for family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.