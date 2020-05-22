All apartments in Arlington
907 Tennis Villa Drive
907 Tennis Villa Drive

907 Tennis Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Tennis Villa Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Gorgeous 2 story, 3 bed, 2.1 bath home located in a great neighborhood in Arlington!. Beautiful wood floors and fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with granite counter tops! Big master suite with shower and tub in the attached bathroom.Large yard with covered patio area, perfect for family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have any available units?
907 Tennis Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have?
Some of 907 Tennis Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Tennis Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Tennis Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Tennis Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Tennis Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 907 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Tennis Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Tennis Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Tennis Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Tennis Villa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

