906 Smokey Court

Beautiful landscaped home located on cul-de-sac next to a gorgeous park. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 2 living areas and a large kitchen. The home features both tile and wood laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms and has large double pane insulated windows throughout providing an abundance of natural light. The home is fully landscaped both front and backyard and comes with a fully automatic sprinkler system. Back yard features a covered patio. In addition to the oversized 2 car garage, the home also has a 6 car garage - workshop that could be leased for an additional $ 500.00 per month. Hurry this gem wont last long!