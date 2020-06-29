All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:43 AM

906 Smokey Court

906 Smokey Court · No Longer Available
Location

906 Smokey Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful landscaped home located on cul-de-sac next to a gorgeous park. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 2 living areas and a large kitchen. The home features both tile and wood laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms and has large double pane insulated windows throughout providing an abundance of natural light. The home is fully landscaped both front and backyard and comes with a fully automatic sprinkler system. Back yard features a covered patio. In addition to the oversized 2 car garage, the home also has a 6 car garage - workshop that could be leased for an additional $ 500.00 per month. Hurry this gem wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Smokey Court have any available units?
906 Smokey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Smokey Court have?
Some of 906 Smokey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Smokey Court currently offering any rent specials?
906 Smokey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Smokey Court pet-friendly?
No, 906 Smokey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 906 Smokey Court offer parking?
Yes, 906 Smokey Court offers parking.
Does 906 Smokey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Smokey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Smokey Court have a pool?
No, 906 Smokey Court does not have a pool.
Does 906 Smokey Court have accessible units?
No, 906 Smokey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Smokey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Smokey Court has units with dishwashers.

