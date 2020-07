Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home on a culdesac street with all the upgrades! Kitchen boasts newer cabinets,appliances and granite counter tops. The large open concept living area has a stone fireplace and the sunroom is just off the kitchen. The back yard is ready to be enjoyed and has a privacy fence. A SMALL pet might be considered at the owners discretion with an additional pet deposit.