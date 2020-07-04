All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 901 High Point Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
901 High Point Road
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:01 PM

901 High Point Road

901 High Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

901 High Point Road, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Home FULLY REMODELED in 2018. 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located close to Parks Mall, UTA. Great location. Close to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Relax watching the ducks at the City pond across the road. Light and Bright with plenty of storage space. Painted in soft neutral tones. Kitchens and Bathrooms feature GRANITE Counter Tops. Newer AC System. Walk In Closets. Updated Tile Surround in Bathroom. Covered Patio. This is a MUST SEE property. Requirements: Minimum 600 Credit Score, Income 3 times rent, Positive Rental History, and No Criminal Felony background. Use TAR App. App Fee $45 per adult. Include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Agent or Client to verify Schools and Rm Sizes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 High Point Road have any available units?
901 High Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 High Point Road have?
Some of 901 High Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 High Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
901 High Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 High Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 901 High Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 901 High Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 901 High Point Road offers parking.
Does 901 High Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 High Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 High Point Road have a pool?
No, 901 High Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 901 High Point Road have accessible units?
No, 901 High Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 901 High Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 High Point Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center