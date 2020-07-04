901 High Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable Home FULLY REMODELED in 2018. 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located close to Parks Mall, UTA. Great location. Close to Highways, Shopping and Entertainment. Relax watching the ducks at the City pond across the road. Light and Bright with plenty of storage space. Painted in soft neutral tones. Kitchens and Bathrooms feature GRANITE Counter Tops. Newer AC System. Walk In Closets. Updated Tile Surround in Bathroom. Covered Patio. This is a MUST SEE property. Requirements: Minimum 600 Credit Score, Income 3 times rent, Positive Rental History, and No Criminal Felony background. Use TAR App. App Fee $45 per adult. Include copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs. Agent or Client to verify Schools and Rm Sizes