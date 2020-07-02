877 W Lynn Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story home with lots of updates: Granite counters, wood living room, paint, cabinets, lighting fixtures, ect...Nice open floor plan perfect for entertaining. A over sized gourmet kitchen overlooks a lg living. Gorgeous brick fireplace. Master bath includes Sep shower, TX garden tub, huge wi closet, & double sinks. Backyard has plenty of space and features an amazing wood deck perfect for grilling with friends and family. Mansfield schools. 1 year plus lease and pets considered. Bring your picky renters!