Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:58 AM

877 W Lynn Creek Drive

877 West Lynn Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

877 West Lynn Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful one story home with lots of updates: Granite counters, wood living room, paint, cabinets, lighting fixtures, ect...Nice open floor plan perfect for entertaining. A over sized gourmet kitchen overlooks a lg living. Gorgeous brick fireplace. Master bath includes Sep shower, TX garden tub, huge wi closet, & double sinks. Backyard has plenty of space and features an amazing wood deck perfect for grilling with friends and family. Mansfield schools. 1 year plus lease and pets considered. Bring your picky renters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have any available units?
877 W Lynn Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have?
Some of 877 W Lynn Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 W Lynn Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
877 W Lynn Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 W Lynn Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 877 W Lynn Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 W Lynn Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

