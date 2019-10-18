817 N Mesquite St, APT B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington. - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington.



Close to highways I-30 and 360. The kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The spacious living room comes with a wood-burning fireplace. A separate dining area. The utility closet has a full-size washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard. Wood looking vinyl plank flooring.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of Arlington to turn on the water.



GAS: N/A



PARKING:



2 free parking. The first parking is in front of the duplex, the second parking is in the back.



