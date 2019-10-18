All apartments in Arlington
817 N Mesquite St, APT B
817 N Mesquite St, APT B

817 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 North Mesquite Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington. - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington.

Close to highways I-30 and 360. The kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The spacious living room comes with a wood-burning fireplace. A separate dining area. The utility closet has a full-size washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard. Wood looking vinyl plank flooring.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of Arlington to turn on the water.

GAS: N/A

PARKING:

2 free parking. The first parking is in front of the duplex, the second parking is in the back.

(RLNE2689067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

