817 Elbe Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:33 AM

817 Elbe Drive

817 Elbe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Elbe Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY The house offers four bedrooms, with Master Bedroom on opposite side. Open concept floor plan in Living area , dining and kitchen. Hard surface flooring through out , with neutral colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The master bedroom has it's own door that opens into the large patio . Master bathroom offers a separate shower, and deep garden tub, with a large closet. Mansfield school district, near major roads , close to retail and entertainment. Newly installed kitchen cabinets, also in bathroom with new granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Elbe Drive have any available units?
817 Elbe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Elbe Drive have?
Some of 817 Elbe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Elbe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Elbe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Elbe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Elbe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 Elbe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Elbe Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Elbe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Elbe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Elbe Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Elbe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Elbe Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Elbe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Elbe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Elbe Drive has units with dishwashers.

