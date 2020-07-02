817 Elbe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PET FRIENDLY The house offers four bedrooms, with Master Bedroom on opposite side. Open concept floor plan in Living area , dining and kitchen. Hard surface flooring through out , with neutral colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The master bedroom has it's own door that opens into the large patio . Master bathroom offers a separate shower, and deep garden tub, with a large closet. Mansfield school district, near major roads , close to retail and entertainment. Newly installed kitchen cabinets, also in bathroom with new granite counter tops.