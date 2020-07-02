817 Elbe Drive

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY The house offers four bedrooms, with Master Bedroom on opposite side. Open concept floor plan in Living area , dining and kitchen. Hard surface flooring through out , with neutral colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The master bedroom has it's own door that opens into the large patio . Master bathroom offers a separate shower, and deep garden tub, with a large closet. Mansfield school district, near major roads , close to retail and entertainment. Newly installed kitchen cabinets, also in bathroom with new granite counter tops.