Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this amazing 4bedrooms, plus a study room, covered patio, single story open floor plan home in Mansfield School District. As you enter the home, you will see the new installed wood flooring and ceramic tiles all throughout, new carpet in all of bedrooms, fresh painted, this home will sure please the pickiest tenant. Home move in ready and waiting for the next person to love this home as much as the owner.