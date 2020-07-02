8107 Summerleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

STUNNING Executive home in the Wildwood Estates community. Residents enjoy fishing ponds, walking trails and parks. As you approach the front door you will love the large covered porch. Once inside, you will marvel at the stunning entry with art niche and vaulted ceilings. The luxurious master suite is downstairs with huge bath and closet separate vanities and large closet. The cooks delight kitchen includes upgraded appliances and cabinets, granite countertops and island, charming breakfast nook. The downstairs bedroom and bath would make great in-law suite. The elegant winding staircase takes you upstairs to a large game room, full bath and 3 good size bedrooms. Large lush backyard with covered patio. MISD!