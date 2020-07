Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, looks like new, 3 bedroom, 2 baths single mobile. Nice eating kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recessive lights, engineer wood floors in kitchen and baths, carpet in the rest of the areas. Nice big living area, large master and master bath. Nice big wood deck by main entry to enjoy your nice weather afternoons. Owner is also willing to sell the mobile home for a price of $ 55K.