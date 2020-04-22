All apartments in Arlington
808 Melville Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 Melville Drive

808 Melville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Melville Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
808 Melville Dr, Arlington, TX is a single family home that contains 1,248 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Has recently been remodeled with new trim and fresh paint. As well as new flooring in sections of the house. It has also recently been deep cleaned. The living room and kitchen are open for a more spacious feel, and a large fire place. There are appliances in the home such as refrigerator, stove and oven. There's a two car garage and a large back yard with a shed in the back.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Melville Drive have any available units?
808 Melville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Melville Drive have?
Some of 808 Melville Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Melville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Melville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Melville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Melville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 808 Melville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 808 Melville Drive offers parking.
Does 808 Melville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Melville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Melville Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Melville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Melville Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Melville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Melville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Melville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

