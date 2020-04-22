808 Melville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

808 Melville Dr, Arlington, TX is a single family home that contains 1,248 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Has recently been remodeled with new trim and fresh paint. As well as new flooring in sections of the house. It has also recently been deep cleaned. The living room and kitchen are open for a more spacious feel, and a large fire place. There are appliances in the home such as refrigerator, stove and oven. There's a two car garage and a large back yard with a shed in the back.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.