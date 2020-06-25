808 E.sanford St

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool

Welcome to Las Palmas where you will find quality at the best rates in Arlington. At Las Palmas we are committed to professional management, and a staff to serve you. Las Palmas enjoys a location that is close to highway 360 with area shopping, restaurants, hospitals, UTA, the Ballpark in Arlington, Cowboys stadium, Hurricane Harbor, and Six Flags. Living here, you will enjoy a variety of apartment amenities such as new renovations to all our apartments and an amazing pool and play yard for kids, including 2 different laundry facilitys and nightly security patrol.