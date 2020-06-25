All apartments in Arlington
808 E.sanford St
808 E.sanford St

808 East Sanford St · No Longer Available
Location

808 East Sanford St, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to Las Palmas where you will find quality at the best rates in Arlington. At Las Palmas we are committed to professional management, and a staff to serve you. Las Palmas enjoys a location that is close to highway 360 with area shopping, restaurants, hospitals, UTA, the Ballpark in Arlington, Cowboys stadium, Hurricane Harbor, and Six Flags. Living here, you will enjoy a variety of apartment amenities such as new renovations to all our apartments and an amazing pool and play yard for kids, including 2 different laundry facilitys and nightly security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E.sanford St have any available units?
808 E.sanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 808 E.sanford St currently offering any rent specials?
808 E.sanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E.sanford St pet-friendly?
No, 808 E.sanford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 808 E.sanford St offer parking?
No, 808 E.sanford St does not offer parking.
Does 808 E.sanford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E.sanford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E.sanford St have a pool?
Yes, 808 E.sanford St has a pool.
Does 808 E.sanford St have accessible units?
No, 808 E.sanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E.sanford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 E.sanford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 E.sanford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 E.sanford St does not have units with air conditioning.

