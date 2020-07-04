All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Honey Hollow Drive

805 Honey Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

805 Honey Hollow Dr, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.

Lovely, recently renovated 3 bed,3 bath home in Arlington, TX. Conveniently located near shopping. Schedule a tour today!
*Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer connections
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock feature
- Ask for details!
*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $35 per month pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have any available units?
805 Honey Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have?
Some of 805 Honey Hollow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Honey Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Honey Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Honey Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Honey Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Honey Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Honey Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Honey Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Honey Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Honey Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Honey Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

