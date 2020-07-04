805 Honey Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.



Lovely, recently renovated 3 bed,3 bath home in Arlington, TX. Conveniently located near shopping. Schedule a tour today!

*Optional Amenities and fees:

Washer & Dryer connections

Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,

Smart Lock feature

- Ask for details!

*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $35 per month pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.