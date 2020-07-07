804 Cooper Square Circle 248

Amenities

Cooper Park Apartments - Property Id: 229980



Cooper Park provides 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartments. These spacious units include vinyl wood-style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and has the added conveniences of a laundry facility, as well as provides after hour emergency maintenance services.

