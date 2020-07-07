All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 804 Cooper Square Circle 248.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
804 Cooper Square Circle 248
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

804 Cooper Square Circle 248

804 Cooper Square Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

804 Cooper Square Cir, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Cooper Park Apartments - Property Id: 229980

Cooper Park provides 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartments. These spacious units include vinyl wood-style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and has the added conveniences of a laundry facility, as well as provides after hour emergency maintenance services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229980
Property Id 229980

(RLNE5701233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have any available units?
804 Cooper Square Circle 248 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have?
Some of 804 Cooper Square Circle 248's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Cooper Square Circle 248 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 offer parking?
No, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 does not offer parking.
Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have a pool?
No, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 does not have a pool.
Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have accessible units?
No, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Cooper Square Circle 248 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center