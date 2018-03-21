804 Bahar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just minutes from 360 and walking to distance to the elementary,you will love this 1 story,4 bedroom home located on a court!Upon entry,you will find a nicely sized liv area featuring a decoration nook not to mention the warmth of natural lighting.The 2nd liv area is open to the kitchen which has a wrap around counter that is perfect for barstools,large pantry and SS fridge that conveys with the house.The spacious MasterSuite has a sep shower and updated surround.All hard surface flooring throughout.Sec cameras installed w the new owner just needing to setup through a smartapp or monitor..triple water filtration and softener system.