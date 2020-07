Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mansfield ISD! Features bright open floorplan, large rooms, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, separate shower in master, ceramic tile and much more. Fresh paint and lately updated beautiful laminate floor throughout the living and bedroom areas. No Carpet!! Must See!!!