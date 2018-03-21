All apartments in Arlington
800 Dove Meadows Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:45 AM

800 Dove Meadows Drive

800 Dove Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Dove Meadows Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER CLEAN Home on LARGE CORNER LOT! Large Living area with wall mounted television set. THREE good sized bedrooms with walk in closets in 3 way split floor plan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Elegant formal dining room overlooks the large lush back yard. Cooks delight kitchen with built in microwave and breakfast bar. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceiling at the rear of the home. The GORGEOUS master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice size garage with side entry. Dont miss this well kept home! Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Mansfield ISD! HURRY! This will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have any available units?
800 Dove Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have?
Some of 800 Dove Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Dove Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Dove Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Dove Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Dove Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Dove Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Dove Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Dove Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Dove Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Dove Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Dove Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

