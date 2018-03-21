800 Dove Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CLEAN Home on LARGE CORNER LOT! Large Living area with wall mounted television set. THREE good sized bedrooms with walk in closets in 3 way split floor plan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Elegant formal dining room overlooks the large lush back yard. Cooks delight kitchen with built in microwave and breakfast bar. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceiling at the rear of the home. The GORGEOUS master bath includes dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice size garage with side entry. Dont miss this well kept home! Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Mansfield ISD! HURRY! This will not last.