7924 Copper Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

Beautiful open floor plan home in a well-established neighborhood with Mansfield schools. Large kitchen overlooking the family room. Spacious master suite with separate showers & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms split with the guest bath. Hardwood floor in the formal rooms & laminate flooring in all bedrooms. The garage has been converted to game room or media room with carpet. Entertain guests in the backyard with the beautiful cedar covered patio. Storage is available in front part of garage & storage building in the back. Conveniently located close to schools, park, playground, splash pad, and shopping centers. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PET & NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.