Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
7924 Copper Canyon Drive
7924 Copper Canyon Drive

7924 Copper Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7924 Copper Canyon Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
Beautiful open floor plan home in a well-established neighborhood with Mansfield schools. Large kitchen overlooking the family room. Spacious master suite with separate showers & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms split with the guest bath. Hardwood floor in the formal rooms & laminate flooring in all bedrooms. The garage has been converted to game room or media room with carpet. Entertain guests in the backyard with the beautiful cedar covered patio. Storage is available in front part of garage & storage building in the back. Conveniently located close to schools, park, playground, splash pad, and shopping centers. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PET & NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have any available units?
7924 Copper Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have?
Some of 7924 Copper Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 Copper Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Copper Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Copper Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Copper Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 Copper Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

