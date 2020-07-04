7921 Mourning Dove Drive

Very open and delightful;This spacious home is perfect for any family looking to be in the sought after MISD. This open concept home has split bedrooms that are a fantastic size. Fireplace in living area is awesome for warm family moments. Master bedroom is elegant and leads to oversized bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Flooring is stained concrete throughout and is gorgeous. The yard is landscaped in both front and back. There is a Kids Splash Park at end of street so kiddos can cool off this summer. This home will go quick.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
