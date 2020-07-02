7903 Peregrine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful move-in-ready open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD! Fresh neutral interior paint throughout! Updated beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top and deep under-mount sink. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Beautiful hard wood floor in living areas and all 4 bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with granite counter-top. Spacious backyard with covered patio, storage shed and plenty of spaces to entertain guests. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small nonaggression pets allowed on a case by cases & NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.