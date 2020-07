Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful home located in Arlington's Lonesome Dove Estates. Master bedroom features separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower, sitting area and walk in closets. Extra room on the 2nd floor can be used as a game room or study, and laminate flooring throughout. Home has intercom system. Large backyard with covered patio perfect for those backyard entertainment.