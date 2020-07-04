7711 Albany Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and spacious home in well desirable Matlock Estates neighborhood with a huge master bedroom downstairs, three living rooms, formal dining room, and a large open kitchen with big kitchen island and a nice breakfast area. Its majestic high ceilings and large windows usher in great natural lighting which brightens up the whole house. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring downstairs as well as fresh interior paint throughout.



This home sits on a large corner lot with front and back Sprinklers and a huge backyard. Great neighborhood, close to parks and easy access to major highways. Available for move-in.