Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD. Split bedroom arrangement. Formal dining can be used as a study. Laminate wood flooring in family room, dining room and hallway. Master suite with standing shower and jetted garden tub. Great location! Conveniently located close to hwys, schools and shopping centers. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. SORRY NO PETS NO SMOKING INDOOR.