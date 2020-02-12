7504 Lands End Drive

Amenities

500 feet from Lake Arlington, 10 minutes from Arlington Highlands, 25 minutes from DFW airport. This home covers it all. 4 large bedrooms, 2 and half bath with full study and see-through fireplace. Includes automatic gate in the back for maximum backyard utility and additional security and a POOL!. This will not last so come see! RENT: $2395.00/month, 2,863 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.