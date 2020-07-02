All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011

744 Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

744 Washington Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Arlington 1 bedroom w/Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, Laundry room

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have any available units?
744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have?
Some of 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 currently offering any rent specials?
744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 pet-friendly?
No, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 offer parking?
No, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 does not offer parking.
Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have a pool?
Yes, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 has a pool.
Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have accessible units?
Yes, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 has accessible units.
Does 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Washington Dr, Arlington, TX 76011 has units with dishwashers.

