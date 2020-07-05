734 Crownpoint Court, Arlington, TX 76002 The Crossing at Ruidosa
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find lease property with 3 car garage! Highly desirable Mansfield ISD! Lots of room to roam in this spacious home with open floor plan. New carpet!. Community pool and HOA. Please verify schools! DONT MISS OUT!! WONT LAST LONG!!! New paint and new Carpet!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
