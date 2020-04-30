7207 Fallen Crest Lane

Amenities

Newly built History Maker home comes with all the bells and whistles. You cant beat the location and the home has never been lived in before. Each of the rooms are large especially the secondary bedrooms are very good size and they come with a walk in closets too. The Master suite comes complete with a very large walk in closet, dual sinks, over sized walk in shower and a huge linen closet. The open concept kitchen features a large island topped with Granite and the appliances are all stainless steel whirlpool appliances. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!