Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 AM

7207 Fallen Crest Lane

7207 Fallen Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Fallen Crest Ln, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly built History Maker home comes with all the bells and whistles. You cant beat the location and the home has never been lived in before. Each of the rooms are large especially the secondary bedrooms are very good size and they come with a walk in closets too. The Master suite comes complete with a very large walk in closet, dual sinks, over sized walk in shower and a huge linen closet. The open concept kitchen features a large island topped with Granite and the appliances are all stainless steel whirlpool appliances. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have any available units?
7207 Fallen Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have?
Some of 7207 Fallen Crest Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Fallen Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Fallen Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Fallen Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Fallen Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 Fallen Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

