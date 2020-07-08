7107 Lake Jackson Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Gorgeous home located in Arlington! This 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,572 sqft house is a MUST SEE! Laundry room with built in shelves! Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast island/bar and granite counter tops. Master suite has attached bathroom with separate vanities, tub, shower, and walk in closet! Very big backyard, perfect for pets and entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.