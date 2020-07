Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1st floor units available. Walking distance to Cowboy Stadium. Recently renovated interiors with all black appliance package, granite counters in kitchen and bath, light fixtures, wood plank look vinyl in kitchen, living room and Bedrooms, Mini blinds, two tone fresh paint, full size washer dryer connections and 2 parking spaces. This is conveniently located to UTA, retail and restaurants. Please text agent for showings instructions.