Arlington, TX
708 Cliffmere Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:59 PM

708 Cliffmere Drive

708 Cliffmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Cliffmere Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick, one story home, with huge layout, well manicured lawns, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, privacy fence, a covered patio area, and plenty of picturesque space for weekend entertaining in style. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and spacious bedrooms for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Cliffmere Drive have any available units?
708 Cliffmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Cliffmere Drive have?
Some of 708 Cliffmere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Cliffmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Cliffmere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Cliffmere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Cliffmere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 708 Cliffmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Cliffmere Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Cliffmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Cliffmere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Cliffmere Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Cliffmere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Cliffmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Cliffmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Cliffmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Cliffmere Drive has units with dishwashers.

