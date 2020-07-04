708 Cliffmere Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brick, one story home, with huge layout, well manicured lawns, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, privacy fence, a covered patio area, and plenty of picturesque space for weekend entertaining in style. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and spacious bedrooms for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.