706 Bastrop Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:24 PM

706 Bastrop Drive

706 Bastrop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 Bastrop Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful house is located in the highly desirable Southwind Community attending Mansfield School District with easy access to amenities. Great community that offers secured community pool, playground, walking-jogging-bike trails, green belts and ponds. Really convenient location, easy access to shops. Open floor plan with lots of windows. MUST SEE! Please use TAR Application Form, Pet is reviewed on case by case basis. Application Fee is $55 per application for adults. Property is available for showing with 24 hours showing in advance. Application Fee can be paid electronically.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Bastrop Drive have any available units?
706 Bastrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Bastrop Drive have?
Some of 706 Bastrop Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Bastrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 Bastrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Bastrop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Bastrop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 706 Bastrop Drive offer parking?
No, 706 Bastrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 706 Bastrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Bastrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Bastrop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 706 Bastrop Drive has a pool.
Does 706 Bastrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 Bastrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Bastrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Bastrop Drive has units with dishwashers.

