Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 Cavalier Place

704 Cavalier Place · No Longer Available
Location

704 Cavalier Place, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,472 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Cavalier Place have any available units?
704 Cavalier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Cavalier Place have?
Some of 704 Cavalier Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Cavalier Place currently offering any rent specials?
704 Cavalier Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Cavalier Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Cavalier Place is pet friendly.
Does 704 Cavalier Place offer parking?
Yes, 704 Cavalier Place offers parking.
Does 704 Cavalier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Cavalier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Cavalier Place have a pool?
No, 704 Cavalier Place does not have a pool.
Does 704 Cavalier Place have accessible units?
No, 704 Cavalier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Cavalier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Cavalier Place does not have units with dishwashers.

