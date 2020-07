Amenities

Mansfield ISD 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of South Arlington. Easy to Matlock or 157, and close to shopping and schools. Solar screens for energy efficiency, new luxury vinyl wood plank floors, and carpets, as well as brand new blinds. Walk in closet in the master suite, and large backyard with no neighbors behind you. Lots of shade from the mature trees both front and back. HVAC and water heater are newer for worry free living.