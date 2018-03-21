7003 Thunderbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom 2 baths home in Arlington, Tx Move in Ready! This gorgeous home has been remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house. As you walk into the home, the master bedroom will be on your left along with the utility room and garage access. The living room is very spacious and great floor plan. The other bedrooms will be on your right down the hall with nice size closets. Backyard is big and spacious for your kids or a fun gathering!



Please take off shoes before entering home. Carpets are brand new.