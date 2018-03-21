All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:49 PM

7003 Thunderbird Drive

7003 Thunderbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Thunderbird Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom 2 baths home in Arlington, Tx Move in Ready! This gorgeous home has been remodeled with new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house. As you walk into the home, the master bedroom will be on your left along with the utility room and garage access. The living room is very spacious and great floor plan. The other bedrooms will be on your right down the hall with nice size closets. Backyard is big and spacious for your kids or a fun gathering!

Please take off shoes before entering home. Carpets are brand new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have any available units?
7003 Thunderbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have?
Some of 7003 Thunderbird Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Thunderbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Thunderbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Thunderbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7003 Thunderbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Thunderbird Drive offers parking.
Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Thunderbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have a pool?
No, 7003 Thunderbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 7003 Thunderbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Thunderbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 Thunderbird Drive has units with dishwashers.

